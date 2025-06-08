Himachal to get rain on June 12, 13

Himachal Pradesh is set to receive rainfall from June 12 onwards. According to the state’s Meteorological Department, light rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over mid and high hills of the state on June 12 and 13.

The department has also mentioned that dry weather is very likely to prevail across the state till June 11. Maximum temperatures in the state are also very likely to rise by 3°C to 4°C while minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C over many parts of the state during the next four to five days.

Meanwhile, weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours. Shimla, the state’s capital, recorded 25.2°C maximum temperature while prominent tourist destinations such as Dharamsala, Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli recorded 32.1°C, 27.8°C, 24°C and 28.6°C respectively.

Similarly, maximum temperature in Solan was 31°C; 35.5°C each in Mandi and Kangra; Nahan 35°C, Bilaspur 36.8°C, Kalpa 26.7°C, Chamba 33.5°C, Bhuntar 34.8°C, Sundernagar 35.2°C and Keylong 25.7°C.

Tabo village in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 4°C minimum temperature while Una was the hottest place in the state as it recorded 39.2°C maximum temperature.