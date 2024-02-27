Youth murdered with Gandasi in front of Police Help Room on Mall Road, Shimla.

Shimla: A young man was murdered with a sharp weapon (Gandasi) in front of the police assistance room on Mall Road in the capital Shimla. The deceased has been identified as Manish (21), resident of Koti, Kupvi (Chaupal).

Manish was working in a restaurant on Mall Road for about a year. According to the preliminary investigation of the police, Sitendra Pal Singh of Rania Sirsa (Haryana), who was working in the cafe adjacent to the restaurant since December 2023, carried out the crime. According to the police, the accused was trying to steal from the cafe.

Meanwhile, when Manish, who was sleeping in the adjacent restaurant, got wind of this, he woke up. As soon as Manish came out, the accused attacked him on the neck with a gun. According to CCTV footage, the incident occurred at 1:42 pm on Sunday night.

After the attack, Manish, in a bleeding condition, ran towards the police assistance room at Mall Road for help. He fell at two places at a distance of 50 meters from the restaurant.

Manish had brought along the Gandasi with which the accused attacked. He threw the gunpowder towards the police assistance room and this broke the glass of the door.

When the policemen came out after hearing the sound of glass breaking, they saw Manish lying on the ground in a bleeding state. Blood was flowing. Police personnel picked up Manish and took him to IGMC.

Manish died during treatment here. According to doctors, Manish died due to excessive bleeding. It is said that along with working part-time in a restaurant, Manish was also doing a computer course. He was the only son of the family.

Demand to arrest the accused soon

After Manish’s death in IGMC, family members and relatives created ruckus. Earlier, he also argued with the police on Mall Road. The family members demanded the police to conduct an impartial investigation and arrest the accused soon.

Murder case registered, teams sent to search for accused

Police have registered a case of murder and have sent teams to Sirsa to arrest the accused. After committing the crime the accused fled from the spot. It is being told that the accused has gone to Sirsa to escape from the police.

The forensic team has collected evidence from the spot and also seized weapons. Facts are being gathered by scanning CCTV footage. The police have so far interrogated restaurant and cafe owners, workers and local people in the case.