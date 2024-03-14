High altitude parts of Kullu-Lahaul covered with snow cover, Atal Tunnel closed, know weather forecast

Shimla: Due to change in weather, the high mountain areas of Himachal Pradesh have covered white sheets of snow. There has been fresh snowfall in the high altitude areas of Chamba, Lahaul-Sapiti, Kullu and Kinnaur districts of the state.

Atal Tunnel Rohtang was closed for vehicles due to snowfall on Wednesday night. BRO has started the work of removing snow from the road. At the same time, Highway-305 connecting the district headquarters has also been blocked due to snowfall.

There is expected to be 15 to 40 cm snowfall in North Portal and Sissu of Atal Tunnel Rohtang, South Portal 20, Todghati 5, Tindi and Udaipur 10 each, Koksar 20, Rohtang Pass 30, Kunjam, Baralacha and Shinkula Pass 30 to 40 cm.

However, after the weather opened on Thursday, people heaved a sigh of relief. SP Lahaul-Spiti Mayank Chaudhary said that only after the road is restored for vehicles, the movement of vehicles will be started from Keylong to Manali via Atal Tunnel.

Fresh snowfall in high altitude areas of Chamba district, cold wave increases

The higher reaches of Chamba district have received fresh snowfall ranging from 5.08 to 25.4 cm. Due to torrential rains, landslides have occurred at many places on the Bharmour-Pathankot highway. At the same time, the speed of vehicles stopped on 12 routes of the district.

Due to this, school students and people appearing for annual examinations faced problems in movement. The upper peaks of Pangi and Bharmour have received up to 25.4 cm of fresh snowfall.

At the same time, there was 5.08 cm snowfall in village Suila of Churah sub-division Gram Panchayat Junas late on Wednesday night, 5.08 to 10.16 cm fresh snowfall occurred in Junas, Guila, Devikothi, Tepa and other areas in the upper area of Churah. Due to the changing mood of the weather, the entire district has once again come under the grip of cold wave.

The weather is expected to remain clear from this day

According to Meteorological Center Shimla, even today there may be light rain and snowfall at some high mountain places. At the same time, in the capital Shimla, there is light cloud cover with sunshine.

The weather is forecast to remain clear in the entire state from March 15 to 20. The temperature will increase due to sunshine and some relief from cold is expected.