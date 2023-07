Shimla: The weather is going to change again in Himachal Pradesh from today. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert regarding heavy rains in 10 districts of the state from Friday. Heavy rain is expected in all except Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

Director of Meteorological Center Shimla, Surend Paul says that yellow alert is going on in the state from July 14 to 17 regarding heavy rain. In such a situation people should be careful.