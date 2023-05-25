HRTC Driver had a Heart Attack while Driving the Bus, Died after Putting the Vehicle on the Side

Driver Sohan Lal, posted at Himachal Road Transport Corporation Mandi depot, died last night due to cardiac arrest.

Driver Sohan Lal had left HRTC bus from HRTC Mandi depot on Mandi to Kalhani route at around 10 am yesterday and reached a place called Baga Chunogi in Seraj assembly constituency at around 4.15 pm when his health deteriorated, due to which Driver Sohan Lal, showing understanding, put the car on the same side.

Seeing his deteriorating health, the conductor and other HRTC colleagues brought him to Narchok Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical Hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

HRTC Operators Union Mandi is shocked on hearing the news of his death, while Keshav Ram, General Secretary of HRTC Operators Union, and Pawan Kumar, Chief Inspector of HRTC Mandi told that the deceased Sohan Lal son Ganga Ram, aged 37 years, was a resident of village Dadoh Saraj and Mandi He was serving as a driver in the depot.

All the colleagues of Mandi Union are shocked to hear the news of his death and Mandi Union prays to God to give him a place in his feet and give courage to the family in this hour of grief.

Operators Union urges the Mandi Corporation Management and the State Government to provide all possible help to his family.

He told that after the postmortem of Sohan Lal at Medical College Nerchok, the dead body would be handed over to the family members and after that, the last rites would be performed at his native village Dadoh Saraj.