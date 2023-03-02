Government Ministers will Camp in Congress Bhavan, Listen to People’s Problems, CM Sukhu Announces

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that now ministers would regularly sit at the party headquarters and listen to people’s problems.

Regular meetings will be held in the coming days. He said that this step would further strengthen the coordination between the government and the organization. He said that the first meeting has been held.

This will help in quick and effective resolution of various problems of party workers. He said that this step has been taken after consultation with Congress State President Pratibha Singh.

The Chief Minister himself took initiative in this regard by reaching Rajiv Bhavan today and was present in the party office for about three hours.

During this, he met the delegations, party workers and common people from different parts of the state, listened to their problems and solved most of them on the spot.

Interacting informally with the media representatives on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated that the state government was determined to fulfill all the ten guarantees given by the Congress party in the general elections to the state assembly.

He said that in the very first meeting of the cabinet, OPS has been implemented in the state, which has benefited more than one lakh 36 thousand government employees.

He said that all other guarantees would also be fulfilled in a phased manner. He said that with a view to provide quality education to the students, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools would be opened in each assembly constituency of the state.