Thunderstorm and Hailstorm for four days from today; Yellow alert issued for 10 districts

Shimla: The weather is going to be bad in Himachal for four days from Monday. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain and hailstorm with thunderstorms for four days in 10 districts of the state.

Yellow alert has been issued for all the districts except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts. After the forecast of storm and hailstorm, the worries of the farmers and gardeners of the state have increased.

Director of the Meteorological Center Surendra Paul says that the Western Disturbance has become active again in the state. In such a situation, the rainy season is going to start again in the state. There is a possibility of hailstorm with heavy rains in the state from June 12 to June 15.

Yellow alert has been issued regarding this. In view of the possibility of hailstorm, the Meteorological Department has also issued an advisory. It has been said in the advisory that visibility will be affected in the state due to bad weather.

In such a situation, there is a need to be careful from the point of view of traffic. People have been asked to be cautious while driving as there may be disruption in power supply as well. Heavy rain and hailstorm can damage standing crops, fruit crops, and young plants.

In this case, follow the guidelines issued by the concerned department. To avoid the direct effect of rain, lightning, and hailstorm on new plants, cover these plants or make other arrangements.

Farmers-horticulturists have been advised to keep spraying insecticides from time to time. At present, the heatwave is continuing in the state. However, there has definitely been a slight drop in the temperature.

Due to rising mercury created heat wave-like conditions in some areas of Una, Dhaulakuan, Kangra, and Bilaspur. In such a situation, their temperature has registered a drop of up to three degrees.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district on Sunday. The maximum temperature recorded here is 37.6 degree Celsius. At the same time, the temperature has also increased in the capital Shimla, where the maximum temperature has been recorded at 25.4 degree Celsius.

Apart from this, Sundernagar recorded 31.1, Bhuntar 29.6, Dharamshala 26.5, Nahan 35.5, Solan 33.0, Bilaspur 36.0, Hamirpur 35.9, Chamba 28.5 and Manali 23.3 degrees Celsius.