Rising cancer cases in Himachal, second highest in nation, matter of concern: CM

The Vidhan Sabah yesterday expressed concern over the rising number of cancer cases in Himachal, the second highest after Northeastern states.

To Gagret MLA Rakesh Kalia’s query, Sukhu said that it was a matter of concern that Himachal had recorded the second highest cancer cases after Northeastern states in the country.

He added that in view of a spike in cancer cases, renowned cancer specialists had been consulted for setting up a state-of-the-art Cancer Institute at Hamirpur.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the rising number of cancer cases in the state, efforts were underway to provide treatment facilities in all medical colleges and a state-of-the-art Cancer Institute was being set up at Hamirpur at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

“Excessive use of pesticides and urea is one of the main reasons for the rising cancer cases in Himachal. Efforts will be made to ensure that there is a check on the sale of substandard pesticides,” he added.

The Chief Minister admitted that equipment in most health institutions was outdated and said that a PET Scan facility would be made available at Tanda medical college in Kangra by October this year and at all other medical colleges in a phased manner.

He added that chemotherapy treatment was being provided in all district hospitals and now it had been extended to the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, and the Civil Hospital, Sarkaghat.

As per the data laid in the House, 2,428 cancer cases were recorded in 2022, 2,362 in 2023 and 1,836 in 2024.

The highest number of 493 cases were recorded in Shimla in 2024, followed by 425 in Mandi, 210 in Kullu, 128 in Solan, 124 in Chamba, 116 in Sirmaur, 101 in Hamirpur, 90 in Kangra, 72 in Chamba, 38 in Kinnaur, 26 in Una and 13 in Lahaul and Spiti.

Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore said that the high number of cancer cases was a major cause for concern and Mandi and Shimla districts had registered the maximum cases. “Lesser known companies are selling pesticides that are harmful.

The government must take action against companies making such substandard pesticides,” he added. Efforts must be made to encourage people to take up organic farming like being done in Sikkim.