Heavy Snowfall in Rohtang Pass and Lahul’s Peaks

There has been fresh snowfall in the South and North Portal and Rohtang of Atal Tunnel located in Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. The high peaks of Lahul have again become stuck with snow, which has recorded a huge drop in temperature.

Not only this, as soon as snowfall started near Atal Tunnel on Wednesday, the administration issued alerts, and police personnel posted here sent tourist vehicles back to Manali.

During this time the police evacuated tourist vehicles. At the same time, tourists did not send vehicles ahead of Solanganala in the afternoon.

Only four Y-Fore vehicles were allowed to go. The temperature has also declined due to the changing weather of the state.

If we talk about district Lahul Spiti, then the snowfall has been released here once again. Although there was movement of vehicles through the Atal Tunnel during the morning, as soon as snowfall started in the afternoon, tourist vehicles were sent back to Manali.

This may affect the work of agriculture of farmers this time. Apart from this, both of the Atal Tunnel continue to snow. In such a situation, tourists are also turning to Solanganala, Kothi and Gaughi to enjoy snowfall.

DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg says that the weather is going on bad in the valley, so people should take precautions. Due to landslides at many places, the movement of vehicles has also been affected.