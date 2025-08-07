‘Don’t judge us, this is our life’: Himachal brothers who married one woman break silence

Two brothers from Shillai village in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district have drawn national and international attention after marrying the same woman, citing an age-old tradition known as ‘Jodidar Pratha’.

Pradeep and Kapil Negi, residents of Thindo village in the Shillai region, married Sunita from the nearby village of Kunhat in a ceremony conducted between July 12 and 14.

The marriage was performed with the consent of both families and according to local rituals and customs.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the marriage made headlines, the brothers explained that their union is part of Jodidar Pratha, a long-standing cultural tradition in parts of Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand.

The practice involves multiple brothers marrying a single woman and has historically served to prevent the division of family property.

“This tradition has been followed for centuries and continues in our region and in places like Jaunsar-Bawar,” said Pradeep Negi, who works with the state’s Jal Shakti Department.

“In many such weddings, both brothers exchange garlands with the bride. It is a part of our culture.”

Kapil Negi, who works as a chef abroad, emphasised that the marriage was entirely consensual.

“This was not forced. All three of us agreed to this, and both our families supported the decision,” he said.

Despite criticism and backlash on social media, the brothers remain unphased. “Some people are abusing us online, but that doesn’t bother me,” Pradeep said.

“We’re proud of our culture. People who don’t understand our traditions should not judge. We chose this path out of love and to stay together.”

The couple clarified that the intention behind the marriage was not to seek attention or publicity.