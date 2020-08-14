Panic in Kangra after driver, CM’s guard test positive

Panic loomed in Kangra district yesterday as the news spread that the driver of an escort vehicle of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and one of his security personnel tested positive for coronavirus.

Most officials of the district administration, who accompanied the CM during his trip, including the DC and the SP, went into self-isolation. All ministers, MLAs of the BJP from Kangra were in close contact with the infected persons.

Indu Goswami, Rajya Sabha member, got herself tested and was found negative.

The information that former Palampur office-bearer of the party Sanjeev Soni had tested positive has created panic in the BJP cadres. Soni was active during the CM tour and had participated in the programmes of the party at Jaisinghpur, Baijnath and Palampur. Tracing contacts of Soni will be a massive task for the health authorities as these could run into thousands. — TNS