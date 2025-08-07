Landslide-hit Pathankot-Mandi highway re-opens after 12 hours

A massive landslide near Bhali, between Shahpur and Kotla, completely blocked the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway on Tuesday night, severely disrupting vehicular movement between Pathankot, Kangra, Chamba and Dharamsala.

The district administration implemented traffic diversions to ensure the safety and convenience of the commuters. The landslide resulted in long traffic jams on both sides of the highway.

The vehicles travelling from Kangra to Pathankot were diverted from Sanora Chowk towards 32 Mile area. The vehicles from Chamba heading towards Pathankot were diverted via Dramman–Sanora Chowk–Lanj–32 Mile areas.

For vehicles coming from Pathankot towards Kangra and Dharamsala, two separate diversion routes were in place — some were sent via 32 Mile–Ranital and others via 32 Mile–Lanj–Sanora areas.

Officials of the NHAI stated that they were on the job to clear the debris throughout the night. The locals alleged that the main reason for the landslide was indiscriminate cutting of a hill side for the construction of four-lane road at Bhali in Seuni-Rajol NHAI’s section near Kotla in Jawali subdivision

A pick-up jeep with two persons inside also got trapped in the debris while crossing this section of the highway but the duo was safely rescued unhurt.

DC of Kangra Hem Raj Bairwa said that the debris was cleared in the morning and the road was restored for the movement of traffic. Since it was slippery and vulnerable, he urged the public to avoid travel on the affected routes unless absolutely necessary.