Himachal assembly’s Monsoon session to be held from September 18-25

The seven-day Monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly would be held from September 18-25, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

The Monsoon session was delayed in the wake of the crisis in the state triggered by heavy rainfall and landslides as the restoration and relief work is the top priority of the government, he said.

Sukhu also met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday and appraised him about the loss of life and property due to widespread heavy rains causing floods, cloudbursts and landslides in the state.

He also briefed him about the relief work being carried out by the government in the affected areas and the steps taken for the rehabilitation of the affected families.

The governor has given his valuable suggestions which would be implemented, Sukhu said.

The chief minister had earlier said the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore during the monsoon season.

So far, 251 persons have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh, while 38 persons are missing, according to the state emergency operation centre.