One COVID-19 positive patient dies in Mandi

A 75-year old woman from Sarkaghat assembly segment in Mandi district died on Tuesday at 3.30 am at a medical college in Mandi. She was the native of Dagoh village in the district.

According to the college authorities, the victim was admitted on July 16.

Senior Medical Superintendent of the college Jeevanand Chauhan said the patient was suffering from acute CKD (kidney failure) with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and was in critical condition for the past two days.

The district administration is making arrangements for the last rites of the patient and the family members of the victim have also been informed about the death of the patient.

Source : The Tribune