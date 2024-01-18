Weather expected to remain clear in Himachal for six days, alert of fog and cold wave in plain areas

Shimla: The weather is expected to remain clear for six days in all parts of Himachal Pradesh. At the same time, an alert of fog and cold wave has been issued for two days in some parts of the plain districts.

According to Meteorological Center Shimla, the weather is forecast to remain clear in all parts of the state till January 24. Whereas till January 20, the situation of cold wave and frost on the ground is expected to continue at different places in Una and Kangra, Bilaspur, and Mandi districts.

At the same time, during the next two days, there is a possibility of dense fog in the morning in different parts of Bilaspur, Una, Kangra (Nurpur), Sirmaur (Paonta Sahib and Dhaula Kuan) and Solan (Baddi and Nalagarh).

In such a situation, it has been advised to travel with caution. However, on Thursday, there was some respite from fog and cold in the plain districts and there was sunshine. After two weeks, there was sunshine in the industrial areas of Baddi, Barotiwala, and Nalagarh from Thursday morning.

People have got relief from cold due to sunshine. People have got relief from the heavy cold and fog.

Earlier, the sun was shining here only for one hour in the afternoon. The industries here were most affected. Because there was a delay in reaching their raw and finished goods.

Lowest rainfall recorded in January in 10 years

The Meteorological Department has released the data of the top 10 years with the least rainfall since 1901.