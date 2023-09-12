Ban on JBT TET exam lifted; High Court orders, hearing on the case on September 18

Shimla: The State High Court has removed the ban on the JBT TET exam. After the Supreme Court rejected NCTE’s notification of June 28, 2018, the petition filed on this issue was heard in the High Court.

The division bench of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Satyen Vaidya, after hearing all the parties, issued orders to lift the ban on the JBT TET exam.

Petitioner Mohit Thakur has challenged the notification issued by Himachal School Education Board on November 5. Under this, B.Ed degree holders were made eligible for the JBT TET exam.

The High Court had stayed the said notification under orders passed on November 24, 2022. It is noteworthy that the court had ruled in a case related to JBT recruitment that as per the notification of NCTE, necessary amendments should be made in the rules for recruitment to JBT posts. With this decision of the court, B.Ed degree holders also became eligible for JBT posts.

Later, the High Court had stayed this decision under the orders passed in the review petition filed by the state government. After this ban, B.Ed degree holders again became ineligible for these posts.

The applicant alleged that the notification of NCTE under which B.Ed degree holders are eligible for JBT TET has also been canceled by the Rajasthan High Court. And now the Supreme Court has also rejected the validity of NCTE’s notification of June 28, 2018. The next hearing on the case will be on September 18.