Himachal CM Sukhu brings Bill to bar pension to defector MLAs

MLAs disqualified under the anti-defection law will be deprived of pension in Himachal, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu introducing the MLAs’ Allowances and Pension Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Once passed, the amended provisions will apply to legislators elected to the 14th Assembly and thereafter. As per the Bill’s objectives, the move seeks to plug gaps in existing rules, which currently lack provisions to deter defection.

The government maintained that the amendment is aimed at upholding constitutional principles, protecting the public mandate and safeguarding democratic values by discouraging political defections. Notably, six Congress MLAs had earlier been disqualified under the anti-defection law. The Bill will now be taken up for passage following discussion in the House.

Hefty fee, fine on Shimla sealed roads

The Assembly also passed the Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Amendment Bill, 2007, introducing a sharp hike in permit fees and penalties for vehicles on restricted and sealed roads.

Under the revised provisions, the processing fee for permits on sealed roads has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500, while the permit fee has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. For restricted roads, the processing fee has similarly been enhanced from Rs 100 to Rs 500 and the permit fee from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

Stringent penalties have also been introduced. Driving on sealed roads without a permit will attract a fine of Rs 10,000, while violations on restricted roads will invite a penalty of Rs 5,000. The Bill, passed by voice vote, will now be sent to the Governor for approval.