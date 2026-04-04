Fresh snow in Lahaul-Spiti, intense rain in Mandi and Kullu lead to sharp temperature drop

Fresh snowfall across the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti has severely disrupted normal life, while continuous rainfall in the lower regions of Mandi and Kullu has led to a sharp drop in temperatures across the region.

According to local reports, heavy precipitation began late last evening, with intense rainfall recorded in Mandi and Kullu districts. Meanwhile, higher altitude areas in Lahaul-Spiti experienced fresh snowfall, blanketing the valley in a thick white mantle.

The sudden weather shift has caused temperatures to plummet drastically, forcing residents in lower areas to return to winter clothing after a brief spell of warmer weather.

The fresh snowfall has significantly impacted road connectivity. The strategically important Darcha-Shinku La-Padum road, which links Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh to the Zanskar Valley in the Union Territory of Ladakh, has been blocked from the Lahaul side due to heavy snow accumulation. This has disrupted vehicular movement and affected the transport of essential supplies.

In Lahaul Valley, residents were seen clearing snow from rooftops and courtyards to manage daily activities amid the harsh conditions. The snowfall, while scenic, has added to the challenges faced by locals, especially in remote areas.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Lahaul-Spiti reported that as many as 155 roads are still disrupted across the district due to snowfall and adverse weather conditions. Restoration efforts are under way, but progress remains slow due to inclement weather.

Teams from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have been deployed to clear snow and restore connectivity. However, the authorities have indicated that it may take time before normal movement is resumed, depending on weather conditions.

Officials have advised residents and travellers to take precautions while travelling in the region and stay updated with weather advisories. The administration is on alert, and is closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety and expedite restoration work.

The sudden return of winter-like conditions highlights the region’s vulnerability to abrupt weather changes, even as spring sets in across other parts of the state.