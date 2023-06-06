Railway tunnel work stopped in Bilaspur

Shimla: Under the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Berry railway line, the villagers have stopped tunnel number-15 work under construction in village Balh of Kothipura village panchayat.

Although the villagers have informed their various problems to the Railways as well as the administrative officials, but their problems were ignored.

Due to which these angry villagers got the tunnel work stopped. On the other hand, it has been decided to stop the work till the problems are resolved.

If the problems are not resolved, then fierce agitation will be done. On Monday, the villagers of Balh village of Kothipura panchayat staged a sit-in inside Tunnel-15.

It is being told that for the upcoming work of this tunnel, blasting was to be done by the concerned personnel. Even before this, when the tunnel work started, blasting was done by the company.

Due to which about eight families located just above this tunnel got scared. Former Pradhan Nandlal, Deputy Pradhan Jagdish Thakur, Reema and others say that the villagers are not against the railway line, but the problems faced by the villagers due to this construction work should also be resolved.

Fed up with the company’s arbitrariness

People told that illegal dumping is being done by the company, where as it is being done arbitrarily by the company.

Due to this, the administration and railways should take appropriate steps. Along with the railway, the police administration also reached the spot in the dharna. The railway and the Deputy Commissioner have assured to solve all the problems of the villagers.