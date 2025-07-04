Flashfloods disrupt traffic on Manali-Leh National Highway for 15 hours

The Manali-Leh National Highway was blocked for nearly 15 hours after flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in the higher reaches around midnight led to a massive ingress of debris into the snow gallery on the Solang-Atal Tunnel road.

Torrents of water, mud and stones flowed onto the road, halting vehicular movement completely.

The local authorities stated that the highway, a vital artery connecting Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh, was important for both tourists and residents for travel and trade.

Its closure caused widespread disruption, prompting officials to divert Lahaul-bound traffic through the Rohtang Pass, a challenging, high-altitude route located at 13,058 feet above sea level.

By early morning, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) sprang into action and deployed heavy machinery and emergency teams to restore connectivity.

The scale of the obstruction, however, was significant. Debris and floodwater covered large stretches of the road, making clearance operations complex and time-consuming.

However, due to the relentless and coordinated efforts of the BRO, the highway was cleared for traffic by around 3 pm.

Once the route was deemed to be safe, priority was given to vehicles travelling from Lahaul to Manali, ensuring that stranded commuters resume their journeys.

The authorities confirmed that no casualties or significant property loss had been reported. However, engineers were assessing the damage caused to the snow gallery structure.

The local administration and the police are maintaining a close vigil on the situation with heightened preparedness to check weather-related incidents.

This event has once again spotlighted the crucial role of the Rohtang Pass road, which, despite being superseded by the Atal Tunnel, remains an essential fallback option during an emergency.