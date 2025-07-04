Himachal’s weather woes continue: Red alert for July 6-7

The weather department has issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Mandi, Sirmaur and Kangra starting July 6.

This warning comes as the state is already grappling with intense rains that have persisted over the past week.

Mandi district has experienced devastating impacts from recent weather events, including multiple cloudbursts and flash floods. Over the last week, Mandi recorded an alarming 426 per cent more rainfall than normal.

As a precautionary measure, an orange alert has been issued for other districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla and Kullu until July 9.

The weather department cautioned residents about potential hazards associated with the upcoming rains.

These include landslides, mudslides, land subsidence, flooding in river catchment areas, flash floods, and extensive damage to horticulture and standing crops.

Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this severe weather event.