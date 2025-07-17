Flood losses Rs 883 crore, expect more rain till July 22

The total losses caused by the rain disaster triggered by continuing heavy rain during the ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has now reached Rs 883.15 crore.

As per the records of the Revenue Department, as many as 64 persons have lost their lives during the ongoing monsoon season as a result of various natural disasters such as cloudbursts, landslides, flash floods, etc.

Till now, the state has recorded at least 32 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts and 18 landslides.

Also, as many as 202 roads, including 140 in Mandi district, 28 in Sirmaur, 21 in Kullu, 10 in Kullu and three in Una district, remain closed for traffic movement while as many as 47 distribution transformers, including 41 in Mandi, four in Chamba and two in Kullu districts, as well as 137 water supply schemes, including 119 in Mandi and 18 in Kangra districts, remain disrupted.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is very likely to continue across the state till July 22 as the state’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for various districts till July 20 and an orange weather warning for July 21 and 22.

As per the department’s forecast, the state will experience light to moderate rain at many places till July 20 with few spells of heavy to very heavy rain on July 21 and 22.

During this period, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C while the minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal in the state.