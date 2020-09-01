e-registration to stay; schools in Himachal to function partially from September 21

The government has decided to continue to regulate the inter-state movement of people through e-registration though no decision has been taken on opening religious places.

The government today issued guidelines as part of Unlock 4, beginning tomorrow. The guidelines issued by Onkar Sharma, Principal Secretary (Revenue), makes no mention of opening religious places as no final decision has been taken though the Cabinet had discussed the matter.

However, the decision to open the places of worship can be taken after the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha concludes on September 18.

The schools, as per the Union Home Ministry (MHA) guidelines, can start functioning in a limited way from September 21 though the Education Department is yet to work out the modalities.

As per the MHA guidelines, teachers can be asked to come to schools on alternate days (50-per cent capacity) to guide and solve the problems of the students of Class IX to XII, subject to the consent of the parents.

The state Education Department will work out the modalities in the coming days so that the schools could function

in a restricted way for

the senior classes only.

While the Central Government has insisted on opening all state borders, Himachal has decided to continue to regulate the inter-state movement of people through registration on the Covid e-pass portal to facilitate contact tracing in case anyone tests positive.

Daily and weekend commuters such as industrialists, traders, suppliers and factory workers can enter the state by providing information to the Deputy Commissioners concerned.

The industrialists, coming from non-containment zones, will be exempted from the purview of home quarantine. The only

addition to the category are arhtiyas (fruit agents), who are travelling to the state in view of the apple season.

The inter-state movement of public transport will continue to remain suspended. Taxis, however, can ply with registration on the Covid e-pass portal and drivers, who come to drop, without the quarantine condition.

Tourists can enter the state with a minimum two days hotel booking and the RT-PCR, TrueNat/CB-NAAT test from an ICMR-approved laboratory, not older than 96 hours.

Children below the age of 10 will not be required to get a Covid-negative test report in case adults accompanying them have a negative report.

No inter-state public transport