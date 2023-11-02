Udanpari Seema won gold medal in 5 thousand meters race, atmosphere of happiness among family members

Shimla: Chamba’s flying fairy Seema, popularly known as the Golden Girl, won the gold medal by completing the 5 thousand meter race in 15:44 minutes in the athletics event of the 37th National Games being held in Goa on Wednesday.

Seema has once again brought glory to the name of Himachal in the entire country by achieving the honor of becoming the national champion in 5 thousand meter race.

Seema has succeeded in winning three national gold medals and one silver medal i.e. a total of four national medals in a single month. Seema had won the silver medal in 5000 meters in the national competition held in Gujarat last year.

He also won the silver medal by finishing second in the same race competition held in Bangalore last month. Now last Wednesday, on the basis of his better performance, he succeeded in winning the gold medal by becoming the national champion in the 5000 meter running event.