Good Friday celebrated in Shimla's historic church

Good Friday was celebrated at Christ Church on the Ridge grounds. Remembering the sacrifice of Lord Jesus Christ, the silence was observed and prayers were offered for world peace.

After the prayer meeting, the meeting started on the teachings of Lord Christ. On this occasion, hundreds of followers of Christianity gathered in the church and lit lamps.

The teachings of Jesus Christ were highlighted in the day-long prayer meeting. The meeting emphasized the importance of love and forgiveness.

While reciting the Bible, Pastor Sohan Lal told that where there is love, there is forgiveness. We should not hate anyone while having the feeling of love like Lord Christ.

Church Pastor Sohan Lal said that Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday, Black Friday and Great Friday. He told that the Jews sentenced Christ to death for calling himself the son of God by Christ.

Jesus Christ gave his life to free the world from sin. His sacrifice is remembered on Good Friday and all believers resolve on this day to move forward by adopting the qualities of Christ in their lives.

Christ Church was built in 1857

The Christ Church of Shimla was built in 1857 in the Neo-Gothic style. It was designed by Colonel JT Boileau in 1844. It was built after 13 years. The large bell on the church was donated by Colonel Dumbelton in 1860.