India-England Test match at Dharamshala Stadium, important match will be played from March 7 to 11

Shimla: The second Test match at Dharamshala Stadium will now be played between India and England from March 7 to 11, 2024. The English team will arrive here in January 2024 to play a five-Test series with India.

In this, the first match will be played in Hyderabad on January 25, while the fifth Test match will be played between India and England at Dharamshala Stadium.

Earlier India vs Australia Test was played on March 25, 2017. BCCI has released the picture of 2023-24 international matches to be hosted by India.

Under this, Australia’s first tour of India will be from 18 to 28 September for three ODIs. At the same time, Australia will tour from 21 to 4 December 2023 for five T20 matches.

Afghanistan’s tour of India will be from January 9, 2024 to January 18, 2024. On the other hand, England’s tour of India will be from January 20, 2024 to March 11, 2024.

During this, the first India-England match will be played in Hyderabad from 24 to 29 January 2024, the second in Vizag from 2 to 4 February, the third in Rajkot from 15 to 19 February, the fourth in Ranchi from 23 to 27 February and the fifth Test match will be played in Dharamshala from 7 to 11 March 2024.

President of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, RP Singh said that Dharamshala has got another Test to be hosted by India and England.

This time also the matches will be hosted in Himachal. Complete preparations will be made for this. Before this, five matches of the World Cup will also be played in Dharamshala.