Truck caught fire near Samela tunnel

Shimla: A truck engine caught fire near the tunnel at Samela on National Highway Mataur-Shimla. The front part of the truck was completely gutted in the fire.

The truck driver managed to save his life by getting out in time, due to which a major accident was averted.

At the same time, as soon as the information was received, the fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire in the truck.

According to the information, truck number PB13 PQ 8306 was going from Kachchayari in Kangra toward Barnala at the time of the incident.

Suddenly the engine of the truck caught fire near the remaining Samela tunnel. In no time, the flames engulfed the entire truck. It is a matter of gratitude that the truck driver came out of the truck in time.

After this, the people present on the spot immediately informed the fire brigade team. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire in the truck.