Shimla district court rejects Waqf Board and Mosque Committee’s pleas

The district court in Shimla today rejected the appeal for Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board and the Sanjauli Mosque Committee and has directed to demolish all the floors of the mosque.

The orders were passed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Yajuvinder Singh. During the hearing, the decision of Commissioner’s Court was upheld by the court, which had directed the parties to demolish of the remaining two floors of the mosque.

On May 3, 2025, the Commissioner’s Court had directed the Waqf Board and the Mosque Committee to demolish the mosque after declaring it illegal. Following the orders, both the parties challenged the decision in Shimla district Court.

Jagat Pal, advocate of the local residents said that on May 3, the Waqf Board and the Mosque Committee had filed two appeals in the district court. However, during today’s hearing, both appeals have been dismissed by the court and now the entire mosque will be demolished.

Meanwhile, the Sanjauli Mosque Committee has stated that it will challenge the decision in the high court.