Feasibility report of Gaggal Airport expansion rejected, read full news

Shimla: The Tourism Department has rejected the techno-economic feasibility report prepared for the expansion of Kangra’s Gaggal Airport. It was created by WAPCOS, an agency of the Government of India.

In this, the total cost of building the airport is said to be more than Rs 10,000 crore, while many flaws have also been found in it. The Tourism Department has asked the agency to return it and work again.

On the other hand, it has now been decided to seek opinion from IIT Roorkee on this big project. After this report was submitted by WAPCOS, a meeting was held in the Tourism Department.

The technical people of the department itself have removed many flaws in it. This report is not matching with the ground situation on many technical aspects ranging from drawing, cross section and plan. On top of that, the cost of the project is said to be more than Rs 10,000 crore.

According to the state government’s own assessment, this much expenditure will not be incurred here. The state government also had to talk to the Airport Authority of India based on the DPR prepared after this report.

Since the project of expansion of Gaggal Airport belongs to the brownfield category, the Airport Authority of India will also invest money in this project. However, for this the DPR must be feasible.

The project is nearing the land acquisition stage and the state government has asked DC Kangra to finalize the R&R plan. For this, ADM Kangra has been appointed registrar. A committee has also been formed.

Along with the land acquisition, there will be a dialogue with the Government of India as per the DPR. The biggest challenge in this project is the Majhi Khad, over which the airport will be constructed by placing a lentil. Due to this reason, there is a danger of the cost also increasing.

The land acquisition cost itself was earlier estimated to be up to Rs 2000 crores, but now it can go up to Rs 3000 crores. A lot will depend on whether the cost of land acquisition in the final report will be based on circle rate or some other formula. The scope of family is also being redefined.

The feasibility report of Gaggal Airport expansion has been found not correct. It has been returned to the agency and expert opinion is also being taken from IIT Roorkee. Only after this, the decision on DPR will be taken

The airstrip will be three kilometers long

The government aims to expand Kangra Airport and make it of international category. The land acquisition here will be completed in two phases. More than 1200 families will be affected and will be resettled elsewhere.

The runway at Gaggal Airport will be increased from the present 1376 meters to 3010 meters. After this, big planes like Boeing and Airbus will be able to land here. The Chief Minister has given Kangra the status of Tourism Capital.

Under this, Gaggal Airport is being expanded and after the completion of this project, the number of tourists in Kangra Valley will also increase. However, completing this project in difficult economic conditions is a challenge.