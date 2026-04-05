Clean chit withdrawn, Chester Hills housing project under fresh scrutiny

In the latest development in the ongoing Chester Hills controversy, the state government today directed Solan Deputy Commissioner to institute proceedings for alleged violation of Section 118 of HP Tenancy and Land Reform Act, 1972 in the housing project, following the re-examination of the case at the highest level.

The order comes following the state government re-examining the case and deciding to withdraw the December 6, 2025, letter by Chief Secretary (Revenue) which had set aside the SDM (Solan) report recommending vesting of the land and action under Section 118 and Benami Act.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) has now written a letter to Deputy Commissioner, Solan, to institute proceedings against the Chester Hills project so that suitable action could be taken for the alleged violations.

“You are requested to institute a case of violation under Section 118 of Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reform Act, 1972 in the matter and pass appropriate orders as per law after hearing the parties concerned,” the order reads.

The letter written to Solan DC specifically mentions that the objections to the inquiry report by Sub-Divisional Magistrate submitted on November 13, 2025 had also been set aside.

The issue of alleged violations in the Chester Hills housing project in Solan district, especially with regard to Section 118 has rocked the state with allegations and counter-allegations being levelled.

Following accusations being hurled at Acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta in granting undue favour to the housing project, a Pandora’s box has virtually been thrown open. Gupta, in turn, has tried to come out clean by pointing fingers at his predecessors and claiming that he hasn’t extended any undue favour.

The SDM (Solan) in her inquiry report submitted on November 13, 2025, had recommended vesting of lands of the agriculturist for alleged violation of Section 118 and Benami Act.

The complaint against the housing project had been filed before the SDM by Rajiv Shandil and Association of People Chester Hills. “The report of SDM is prima facie violative of the settled law and any action by DC Solan on this report would hurt the interest of the agriculturists,” the December 6 letter read.

Following the latest directives, former CPM leader and former Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan today demanded that Acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta be removed from his post and an FIR be registered against him for alleged misuse of his position.

He alleged that an attempt had been made to benefit the company as only the Deputy Commissioner was empowered to take action and Divisional Secretary and Financial Commissioner were appellate authorities.

“The order issued by Commissioner Municipal Commissioner Solan to demolish the illegal construction undertaken by Chester Hills project in violation of Section 118 should be implemented,” Chauhan demanded.