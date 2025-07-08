Heavy rain leads to fungal infection in apple plants

Heavy rain over the past 10 days has led to severe fungal infection in apple plants in the apple belts.

A delegation of apple growers met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today and apprised him of this fast-spreading disease.

The Chief Minister directed the Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, to dispatch teams of expert to the affected areas immediately.

He said that the disease should be scientifically investigated and the orchardists should be educated on preventive and control measures on the ground.

Sukhu asked the Vice-Chancellor to submit a detailed report to the state government within seven days so that appropriate measures could be taken at the earliest.

He assured the delegation that the state government was committed to resolving the issues of farmers and fruit growers on priority and would provide all necessary assistance.

Meanwhile, Dr Usha Sharma, a senior scientist of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Shimla, said that alternaria and other leaf-spot diseases had attacked several orchards in the main apple belt of Kotkhai, Jubbal and Rohru.

“At some places, leaf diseases have become quite severe. However, it can be controlled with the application of recommended fungicides,” she added.

The scientist said that the disease was more severe in orchards where the leaves of the plants had become vulnerable due to mite infestation or other factors such as canker, root disease or unbalanced use of fertilizers.

She advised the growers to avoid the mixing of nutrients, insecticides and fungicides in a single spray and spray according to the problems in their orchards.