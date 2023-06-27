Outcry for water in Himachal due to heavy rains

Shimla: Monsoon has increased the miseries of the people in Himachal Pradesh. Due to the filling of silt in 1,044 schemes of water and irrigation, there has been an outcry for drinking water.

Drinking water was not available in some areas of the capital Shimla even on the fourth day on Monday. People are arranging water by getting tankers.

Not only this, 301 small and big roads have been closed across the state due to landslides at various places. 140 transformers of electricity are closed. Thousands of tourists were trapped on the Kullu-Manali NH due to the flood caused by a cloudburst in Mandi’s Baghi Nala on Sunday night.

They had to spend Sunday night in vehicles with children. After 21 and a half hours, till 4:30 pm on Monday, only one-way movement could be restored here.

The Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane was also affected on Monday. About 100 vehicles carrying plums for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, and Kashmir are stuck here.

Milk, newspapers, and other essential items could not be supplied in Kullu on Monday morning due to the closure of the National Highway between Kullu-Mandi. Eight up and down trains between Kalka-Shimla were also canceled on Monday.

Clouds rained in the capital Shimla on Monday afternoon. The city received 22 mm of rain in about an hour. Nahan, Solan, Manali Una, and Bhuntar have also received torrential rains.

A school building collapsed due to the flood caused by a cloudburst in Mandi’s Bagi Nala. The Education Department has suffered a loss of lakhs of rupees due to this. In the flow of the drain, a woman has been washed away along with the cowshed.

Their clue has not been found yet. The maize crop has been badly damaged in Bilaspur district. The maize crop has been washed away in half a dozen panchayats of Jhanduta.

Rs 102.38 Crore Loss

Within three days of the onset of monsoon, there has been a loss of Rs 102.38 crore. Jal Shakti Department has suffered a loss of Rs 73.68 crore and Public Works Department Rs 27.79 crore due to this.

Fear of deepening power crisis in Bassi, Shanan Power House

Due to the filling of garbage and silt in the trace line of Barot Razor Wire, there is a possibility of deepening power crisis in Bassi, Shanan Power House of Jogindernagar.

Power projects are on high alert as the water level of the 15 million cusec feet razor wire of the Shanan project rises.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to the general public and tourists not to go near rivers and drains.

Orange alert of heavy rain even today

Orange alert of heavy rain has been issued in many areas of the state on Tuesday. There is a yellow alert for rain from 28 to 30 June.

Heavy rain is forecast in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts. According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, the monsoon is fully active during this period.