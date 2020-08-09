Shun crowding, Shanta Kumar tells politicians

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, who is in home quarantine these days, yesterday appealed to leaders of political parties to avoid crowding and stay away from public gatherings.

Shanta Kumar, in a press statement, said he had gone through media reports that a large number of people were gathering for public meetings of political parties across the state without following social distancing norms, which was a matter of concern.

He urged the leaders to follow the guidelines. He said the top priority of the government at this point should be to control the pandemic.

Source : The Tribune