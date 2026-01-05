Himachal attracts Rs 10,000-cr investment pledges at high-level investor meet

A total of 37 memoranda of commitment (MoCs) were signed, involving the proposed investments of approximately Rs 10,000 crore across priority sectors, during a high- level Investor Meet in Shimla today.

A key highlight of HIM MSME FEST-2026, the the meet was chaired by Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and it witnessed participation from leading CEOs and investors from across the country.

These commitments are expected to significantly enhance industrial output, attract capital inflows, generate employment opportunities and promote balanced regional development within the state.

In his address, the Chief Minister assured the investors of full policy, administrative, and institutional support from the state government. He emphasised that Himachal was committed to providing a transparent, investor-friendly and stable policy environment.

The CM also held constructive discussions with CEOs and investors, exchanging views on investment opportunities, facilitation mechanisms and long-term industrial growth in the state.

He assured the entrepreneurs that uninterrupted 24-hour power supply will be ensured for industries in the state and electricity will be provided at the lowest rates while urging the industrialists to sign the implementation agreements soon.

Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan assured that the Department of Industries would work with full dedication to translate the Chief Minister’s vision into tangible outcomes through robust policy execution, investor facilitation and continuous monitoring of committed projects.

As per the spokesperson of the Industries Department, key sectors covered under the MoCs include food processing, pharmaceuticals, defence manufacturing, green mobility, solar energy and other renewable energy segments.

These sectors have been identified for their strong growth potential, high value addition, export orientation and contribution to sustainable and green industrialisation.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) RD Nazeem reiterated the government’s commitment to single-window facilitation, time-bound approvals and effective project implementation to ensure timely operationalisation of investment commitments.

The investors were briefed on industrial infrastructure, land availability, incentive frameworks and MSME-friendly policies of the state. Detailed deliberations were held on institutional support and convergence with Centre’s initiatives.

According to the spokesperson, the proposed investments are expected to accelerate industrial diversification, integrate local MSMEs with national and global value chains, and generate large-scale direct and indirect employment.

Other big announcements

A new industrial policy to be introduced soon

A world-class city named Him Chandigarh will be developed near Chandigarh

The problems of entrepreneurs related to Section 118 will be resolved

To encourage hospitality sector, permission will be granted for the opening of number of five-star hotels

The state govt will promote the textile industry