National Handball Competition: Himachal reached quarter finals of National Handball Competition

Himachal Pradesh team has entered the quarter finals in the 52nd National Men’s Handball Championship.

Himachal Pradesh team has entered the quarter finals in the 52nd National Men’s Handball Championship going on in Begusarai, Bihar. Giving this information, team coach Vivek Pathania said that the state team defeated Telangana by 35 goals against 24 in the pre-quarterfinal match. In the match, captain Varun scored seven goals, Harshdeep five, Lokesh four, Nitesh Negi four, Priyanshu three, Rohit three, Rahul three, Shreyansh three and Deepak scored three goals for the team. Earlier in the pool qualifying match, the state team had defeated Puducherry 35-21.