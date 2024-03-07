Railway Department issued new notification due to running of Una-Indore train.

Shimla: With the commencement of the Una-Indore train, the Railway Department has changed the timetable of a dozen railway services. The Railway Department has issued a notification in this regard. According to the new timetable, the Una-Indore train service will run twice weekly.

This train will leave Una Railway Station at 1:50 pm, reaching Indore at 3:05 pm the next day. As per the rescheduled time, now Ambala Cantt-Nangal Dam rail service will depart from Anandpur Sahib at 2:57 pm and reach Nangal Dam railway station at 5:20 pm.

Similarly, the Calcutta-Nangal Dam Express train will depart from Rupnagar at 2:25 pm and reach Nangal Dam railway station at 4:05 pm.

Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amb Andaura train service will depart from Morinda Junction at 3:24 pm and reach Amb-Andaura railway station at 6:10 pm. Ambala Cantt-Daulatpur Chowk special train will leave from Kharar Railway Station at 3:30 pm.

This train will reach Daulatpur Chowk railway station at 8:10 pm. Una Himachal-Haridwar train service will leave Una Railway Station at 2:10 pm, reaching Saharanpur at 7:20 pm.

There will be a halt of five minutes here and the train will leave for Haridwar Railway Station at 7:25. The Amb-Andaura-Ambala Cantt special train will depart from Amb at 3 pm and reach Chandigarh Railway Station at 6:25 pm.

Similarly, the departure time of the Daulatpur Chowk Sabarmati Express train from Nangal Dam will be 3:30 pm and will reach Morinda Junction at 4:38 pm. There has also been a change in the timing of Daulatpur Chowk-Ambala Cantt special train.

Now the train will leave from Nangal Dam at 8:05 am and will reach Morinda Junction at 9:57 am. On the other hand, Superintendent of Railway Department, Una, Rohdash, said that the Railway Department has made changes in the timetable of 12 railway services.