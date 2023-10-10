Shimla: Electric vehicles can also be charged at petrol pumps in Himachal. For this, the Transport Department has identified 54 places. Apart from petrol pumps, 81 separate charging stations will be established on various road routes of the state.

In such a situation, electric vehicle owners will not face any problem in charging their vehicles in the state. To provide charging facilities to electric vehicles at various places like filling petrol, the department has identified space for a total of 135 charging stations.

After the installation of these charging stations, electric vehicle owners from Himachal and outside states will be able to easily come to Himachal in their electric vehicles, which will reduce pollution in Himachal and there will be no expenditure on petrol and diesel.

These charging stations will also be installed on the state highways and four lanes of the state. According to the information, these charging stations will be established in 6 green corridors determined by the government, which include Parwanoo-Una-Nurpur road, Paonta-Solan-Shimla road, Parwanoo-Shimla-Rekangpeo-Tabo, Mandi-Palampur-Pathankot and Kiratpur-Mandi. These charging stations will be installed on Keylong road.

The Transport Department is completing the upcoming process to install these charging stations. After completing the upcoming process, work on this will also start soon.

2502 electric vehicles registered in the state

The number of electric vehicles is increasing in the state. There are 2502 electric vehicles registered in the Transport Department. 79 new vehicles have been added to these in the month of September.

Among electric vehicles, the maximum number is 1896 motorcycles and scooters. Apart from this, there are 174 motor cars, 87 electric buses and other electric vehicles.

Ashish Kohli, Additional Commissioner and Secretary, State Transport Authority, Transport Department, says that the department is working to make the state a model state for electric vehicles. In this series, 135 places have been identified for setting up electric charging stations in the state.