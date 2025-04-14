Current mid-day meal may be falling short in giving adequate nutrition: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday expressed concern over rising malnourishment and stunting among children in Himachal Pradesh, suggesting that the current mid-day meal scheme may be falling short in providing adequate nutrition.

Speaking at a ceremony where he flagged off a group of teachers for an international exposure visit to Singapore, the CM questioned the nutritional value of the meals served in schools.

“The number of malnourished and stunted children is increasing in the state. We need to assess whether children are actually receiving sufficient proteins and carbohydrates, or if the food merely fills the stomach,” he said.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (2020–21), over 30 per cent of children under five in Himachal were found to be stunted, and more than 25 per cent were underweight. The state was listed among those with a rise in all major markers of child malnutrition.

To address these concerns, Sukhu said the government will prioritise the nutritional needs of students enrolled in the upcoming Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools, the state’s flagship education programme.

“Education Minister Rohit Thakur is working on deciding the menu for these schools. We won’t be serving old or substandard grains like in the current mid-day meal scheme.

We’re committed to improving food quality,” he assured. Ten such schools—one in each Assembly constituency—are slated to become functional starting next year.

Last year, the state government introduced the Mukhya Mantri Bal Poshak Aahar Yojana to supplement the mid-day meal scheme with weekly servings of an egg or a seasonal fruit such as a banana or an apple.

However, constraints remain. “We do try to serve nutritious meals, but budget limitations are a real challenge. In remote rural areas, where markets are far, meeting daily calorie and protein requirements becomes even more difficult,” said a teacher involved in the scheme.