Fourlane Update: Work on main Bridges Started in Chakki-Bhadwar-Khushinagar

In the Pathankot-Mandi four-lane, a 28 km portion is to be built under the sub-division Noorpur. The company working in this is engaged in completing the work within the fixed deadline despite the weather and the building not being removed.

The area from Kandwal’s Chakki to Bhedkhad has come in the Noorpur area. In this, three major bridges, 15 minor bridges, one flyover, and 142 culverts are to be built.

In this, out of three major bridges, one bridge will be built at Chakki Khad and the second bridge will be built at Kushinagar in Nurpur at 26 km and the third bridge will be built at 32 km near Bhadwar.

In this, out of 15 minor bridges, four have been built, and construction work of eight is underway. 50 culverts have been made in this. At present, a flyover is being built in Jasur, in which most of the pillars have been built.

The work of launching of eye girder is going on to put pier caps on the pillars for pouring slabs in it. While a bypass is being built in Noorpur.

A total of Rs 828 crore will be spent in the Noorpur area. In this regard, the CGM of IRB Company Harpreet Singh said that the work is being done at a fast pace.

525 buildings were removed….

There are 749 buildings to be removed in this area in which about 525 buildings have been demolished while the rest are yet to be removed.

In Kandwal, Nagbari, Jachh, and Bhadwar, etc. bitumen was put on one side two-lane road and now preparations have been started for the construction of two-lane road on the other side.

On the guidelines of NHAI, service lanes will be made at many places on the road, so that the traffic system remains in place.

NHAI Project Director Vikas Surjewala said that the four-lane road construction work in Noorpur is being done at a fast pace and it will be completed within the stipulated time.

He informed that the construction work has been affected due to bad weather and efforts will be made to complete it quickly when the weather opens.

