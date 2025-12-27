Himachal doctors on strike; minister says sorry to CM could’ve helped

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said a simple apology could have averted the health crisis Himachal was currently confronting owing to a protest by doctors.

Demanding the reinstatement of Dr Raghav Nirula, dismissed for assaulting a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, doctors went on an indefinite strike on Saturday, crippling healthcare services across the state.

“If the doctor had accepted that he reacted in a fit of rage and apologised to the Director, Medical Education, or the Chief Minister for the incident, the matter would have ended there,” the Health Minister said.

Maintaining that doctors should not get too angry or resort to strikes given the nature of their work, Shandil expressed hope that the deadlock would be resolved soon.

“Once the Chief Minister returns from Delhi, I will take the doctors to him to resolve the issue. In the meantime, we have taken measures to ensure emergency services run smoothly in hospitals,” he added.

While doctors have accepted the “misconduct” on the part of their colleague, they argue that the punishment was disproportionate to the offence and are insisting on his immediate reinstatement.

“We accept the misconduct was there, but how can suspension within six hours and termination of services in 48 hours be justified?” asked Dr Sohail Sharma amid slogans of “we want justice” raised by hundreds of resident doctors at IGMC.

“The termination order has sent a wrong signal to the medical fraternity. A career of 10 years has been finished just like that.

Doctors are feeling humiliated and insecure,” he said, explaining why they proceeded with the strike despite assurances from the CM of a fresh inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the decision to terminate the doctor’s services was hasty and harsh.

Balbir Verma, BJP MLA from Chopal, however, thanked the government for the action taken against the doctor.