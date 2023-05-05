Rain is expected in many parts of Himachal for three days, orange alert for hailstorm in six districts

There is a possibility of rain for three days in many parts of Himachal Pradesh. Whereas, there may be snowfall on the higher peaks. The Meteorological Center Shimla has expressed the possibility of rain and snowfall in many parts of the state from May 6 to 8.

During this, a yellow alert has also been issued for thunderstorm in many parts. On the other hand, for May 6, orange alert of hailstorm has been issued at many places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts.

On May 9, there may be light rain and snowfall at one or two places in the high mountains. The weather is forecast to be clear in other areas. On the other hand, light clouds are also present in the capital Shimla and surrounding areas along with sunshine.

Minimum Temperature

Shimla minimum temperature 10.7, Sundernagar 15.3, Bhuntar 12.5, Kalpa 4.5, Dharamsala 14.2, Una 18.0, Nahan 15.9, Keylong 2.7, Palampur 13.5, Solan 11.4, Manali 7.8, Kangra 17.5, Mandi 15.6, Bilaspur 18.0, Hamirpur 1 7.0, Chamba 14.7 . recorded 17.0 °C.

Highway management lost two crores due to rain

On the other hand, the highway management has suffered a loss of nine crores due to heavy rains. Due to heavy rains in Dhakog, Dharwala, Bharmour, Luna, Chaned and surrounding areas on the Bharmour-Pathankot highway, the highway has been damaged due to the collapse of highway ditches and cracking of hills.

The highway management has prepared an assessment of the damage at its own level and has sent the report to the high officials of the management. When the weather opens, the management will try to improve the condition of the dilapidated highway.

The torrential rains have caused extensive damage to the Bharmour-Pathankot highway. On the highway near Dharwala, a 15-feet long concrete rampart entered the Ravi River.

Apart from this, motorists and pedestrians are facing problems due to the uprooting of the tarring of the highway after the rains in Dhakog, Bharmour, Luna, Chaned and surrounding areas.