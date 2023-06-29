Such a unique place where lovers who run away from home get shelter, there is no fear of anyone

Himachal Pradesh, called Devbhoomi, is known for its ancient temples and natural beauty. There are thousands of temples of Gods and Goddesses here, behind which some mythological story is attached.

One such ancient temple is also in Kullu district of Himachal. It is said about this temple, known as Shangchul Mahadev Temple, that whoever comes to this temple gets the shelter of Mahadev.

Especially such loving couples who have run away from home, whose love is not accepted by the society or family members, Mahadev himself gives shelter and protects them in this temple.

Those who Love find Refuge

Shangchul Mahadev Temple is in Shanghad village of Kullu district. It is said about this ancient temple that it is related to the Mahabharata period. It is believed that in the Shangchul Mahadev temple, loving couples who run away from home find shelter.

It is believed that in this temple Mahadev himself protects the loving couples who are rejected by the society and run away from home. The boundary area of this Pandava temple is spread over 100 bighas of land.

It is believed that as long as a loving couple is within the limits of this temple, no one can harm them.

Relation with Mahabharata Period

According to mythology and beliefs, the Pandavas stayed here for some time during their exile. According to religious legends, the Kauravas also reached here while chasing the Pandavas.

Then Shangchul Mahadev stopped the Kauravas and said that this is my area, no one can harm anyone who comes here. It is believed that after hearing this, the Kauravas returned out of fear of Mahadev.

Since then it is believed that whoever comes to this temple will be considered as a refugee of Mahadev and no one can harm him in any way.

Such loving couples, whose love is not accepted by the society and family members, find shelter in this temple and stay safe here.

Temple Priests Take Care

Let us tell you that the lovers who come to this temple for the purpose of getting married are treated as guests and the priests of the temple take care of them until their families agree to the marriage of both.

It is believed that as long as a loving couple stays within the limits of this temple, even their family members cannot do anything to them.

There is a ban on the Arrival of the Police

The people here are still following their heritage and that is the reason why even today there is a ban on the police coming here. Apart from this, it is also forbidden to bring alcohol, cigarettes or leather goods here.

Here neither one can bring any kind of weapon nor can fight. There is also a ban on talking loudly here.

Shangchul Mahadev Temple Google Map

