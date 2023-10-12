JBT recruitment counseling will be held in home district only; Process to fill 1161 posts batchwise started, schedule decided

Shimla: After TGT in Himachal, now batchwise recruitment has started for JBT posts also. Director of Elementary Education Department, Ghanshyam Chand, on Wednesday issued written instructions to the Deputy Directors of all the districts for this recruitment.

A total of 1161 posts will be filled under batchwise recruitment. This time the process of counseling is being changed and the candidates do not need to roam all over Himachal for the job. Counseling will take place only at one place in the home district.

According to the recruitment notice issued by the Elementary Education Department, a total of 1161 posts of JBT are to be filled batch wise. In this, Mandi district has got maximum 240 posts.

Shimla district has been given the second position with 169 posts. Kangra district has got 166 posts and Solan district has got 108 posts. All other districts have been given less posts than this.

Out of total 1161 posts, 428 are given for General Category, 148 for Economic Weaker Section, 180 for OBC, 234 for Scheduled Caste and 48 for Scheduled Tribe.

These JBT teachers will be appointed on contract basis at Rs 17820 per month. This time the entire process of counseling has been changed in batchwise recruitment.

Earlier, after an order of the High Court, all the candidates had to attend counseling in every district, but this time the counseling schedule will be completed between 20th to 25th November, which will be headed by the Deputy Director of Elementary Education Department of the concerned district.

Eligible candidates have to attend counseling in their home district only and details of ongoing batches along with vacant posts in other districts will also be made available there.

In this counselling, the candidate will have to give order of preference for choosing the district in case of appointment. This will be on a pre-determined format.

Batch of 2003 in Chamba, batch of 2011 in Sirmaur

Every district is having its own year for JBT batchwise recruitment. The year of the batch also varies according to the vacancies available in the districts.

At present the oldest batch in general category is of 2003 in Chamba, while the nearest batch is of 2011 in Sirmaur district. The remaining districts are from the period between these two years.