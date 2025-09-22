Residents relieved as power supply restored in Dharampur area of Mandi

Following the recent natural disaster that heavily damaged infrastructure, power supply was largely restored across the Dharampur region in Mandi district yesterday, bringing much-needed relief to residents.

Rain disaster on Monday night had caused significant damage to the area’s power system, affecting a major 33 kV sub-station, 170 transformers and eight km of high tension (HT) lines and 9.5 km of low tension (LT) lines.

Providing details of the restoration efforts, Santosh Kumar Sharma, Superintending Engineer of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board at Dharampur, stated that the department’s technical teams worked round-the-clock to restore power in the affected areas.

According to Sharma, 167 out of the 170 damaged transformers have been reactivated. Additionally, the damaged 33 kV sub-station along with the affected HT and LT lines have also been brought back into operation.

“Most of the power supply in the region has now been restored,” Sharma confirmed.

“At present, only three water supply schemes are pending, where power supply restoration work is under progress to help the Jal Shakti Department to make functional these water schemes at the earliest for the convenience of area residents. We are hopeful that it will be fully operational soon,” he said.

The HP State Electricity Board also extended its gratitude to the residents of Dharampur for their patience and cooperation during the crisis.

Heavy rain on Monday night triggered flash flood in Dharampur region, which inundated Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus stand at Dharampur and several shops.

As many as 20 HRTC buses were damaged while two persons washed away in the flash floods in the district.