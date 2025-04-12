Hailstorm damages apple orchards, standing crops in Mandi, Kullu

Heavy hailstorm that had lashed parts of Mandi and Kullu districts yesterday caused extensive damage to apple orchards and other crops, leaving farmers in distress as the flowering season was nearing its peak.

The worst-hit region is the Seraj valley in Mandi district, particularly Thunag and Chhatri areas. Local apple growers reported heavy losses as the hailstorm battered blooming apple trees, pear orchards and other stone fruits.

Ravinder Sisodiya of Thunag and Devender Bablu and Ram Lal Chauhan of Chhatri said that the hailstorm struck at a critical time when apple orchards were in full bloom, significantly affecting the expected yield.

Bablu said, “Our orchard has been badly affected. The intensity of the hailstorm was such that it damaged flowers. This is a setback for us.”

In the neighbouring Kullu district, Banjar subdivision also reported damage to crops. Bhagat Singh, pradhan of Dehuridhar gram panchayat in Banjar, said that a few panchayats in the area experienced similar destruction.

“The hailstorm hit the region hard. Apple orchards and various crops have been damaged,” he added.

Farmers in Mandi and Kullu districts have urged the horticulture and agriculture departments to immediately assess the losses suffered and provide compensation.

“This is a major loss and we cannot recover without government support,” said a farmer in Banjar.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Mandi, and Uttam Prashar, Deputy Director of Kullu, confirmed that the hailstorm had caused extensive damage to crops.

They added that the field staff had been directed to conduct surveys and assess the extent of losses.

“The department staff are actively working on the ground. Our teams are visiting the affected orchards and farms.

Once the assessment reports are compiled, these will be submitted to the state government for further action and relief distribution,” said Gupta.