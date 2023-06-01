Palampur is Situated in the Lap of Nature, it has Amazing Places to Visit

Palampur is one of the major tourist places in the state of Himachal Pradesh which is surrounded by pine forests and tea gardens.

Many rivers flow through the city of Palampur, so the city is also known for its wonderful confluence of water and greenery.

Nestled amidst the majestic Dhauladhar ranges, Palampur is famous all over the world for its tea gardens and exquisite quality of tea.

Palampur was first visited by the British after which it became a center of trade and commerce. The Victorian-style havelis and palaces located in this city look very beautiful.

If you are going to visit Himachal Pradesh, do not forget to visit Palampur. If you are planning to visit Palampur, then here we are going to give you information about Palampur and its tourist places to visit.

History of Palampur

Looking at the history of Palampur, it is known that the name of Palampur is derived from the word Pulam which means abundant water.

Palampur was once a part of the local Sikh kingdom and later came under British rule. The British government turned it into a center of trade and commerce.

The mesmerizing beauty of the hills of Palampur

Palampur is a small hill town located a few miles from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, famous for its spectacular views of the Dhauladhar ranges.

Palampur is known as the Tea Gardens of the North, here tourists can see the endless green fields of tea gardens that fill the atmosphere with their freshness.

Apart from this, Gopalpur Zoo is the most famous place of Palampur, which is situated on the Dharamshala-Palampur road.

Along with the beauty of the flora and fauna found in the zoo, the snow-clad Dhauladhar ranges also add to the beauty of the place.

Major tourist places and attractions around Palampur

Saurabh Van Vihar

This forest is named after an Indian Army officer. Saurabh Van Vihar is one of the most popular tourist places in Palampur.

If you love nature then Saurabh Van Vihar is an ideal place for you. This place offers majestic views of the snow-capped Dhauladhar mountain range.

It’s a great place for a family holiday. The lush green gardens and pure environment here will relax you. Also, there is a small lake here where you can go boating.

Chamunda Devi Temple

Chamunda Devi Temple is one of the most important places in Palampur. Located on the banks of the Baner River in Kangra, it is one of the most important holy shrines for Hindus.

It is situated at a distance of about 10 kilometers from Palampur. It is an ancient temple dating back to around the 16th century and is one of the major tourist attractions of Palampur.

This temple is dedicated to Chamunda Devi. It is also known as ‘Chamunda Nandikeshwar Dham’. There is an influx of devotees in the temple.

Tea Gardens

Palampur is famous for its tea gardens. This is the reason why it is known as the ‘Tea Capital’ of North India. There are lush green gardens all over the city which make it a wonderful tourist place to visit.

The aroma of tea leaves here can transport every tea lover to a different world. Here you can do photography amidst the lush green tea gardens. Along with this, you can know the process of making tea in detail here.

Tashi Jong Monastery

It is a Buddhist monastery situated at a distance of about 15 kilometers from Kangra district. It is one of the most attractive places to see in Palampur.

Situated in front of lush green hills, this monastery evokes a sense of reverence and humility. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Palampur.

The monastery is embellished with carvings on wood, Buddha statues, and paintings. Here, you can buy beautiful Tibetan handicrafts from the Craft Emporium.

Jakhani Mata Temple

Jakhani Mata Temple is one of the most beautiful places in Kangra but visiting this temple is quite difficult. One has to do a lot of trekking to reach this temple.

It is one of the most visited tourist attractions of Palampur. However, once you reach here you will be mesmerized.

From near the temple, you can see the grand Kangra Valley, the Dhauladhar mountain range, and the small houses scattered around the district. This temple has both religious and cultural value for the Hindus.

Baijnath Temple

Baijnath Temple is one of the most popular temples in Himachal Pradesh, and here, Lord Shiva is worshiped as the ‘God of Healing’.

Baijnath or Vaidyanath is an incarnation of Lord Shiva, and in this incarnation, he removes all the miseries and sufferings of his devotees.

This temple holds great importance for the devotees of Lord Shiva and is considered extremely sacred. It is believed that the water of this temple has medicinal properties which cure many diseases. This temple attracts lakhs of tourists every year.

Bir Billing

Bir is a small village located in Himachal Pradesh, India which is practically called the Paragliding capital of India.

The beautiful mountains, greenery, and weather of this place along with the calm environment is conducive for paragliding.

Bir is the take-off site for paragliding and Billing, which is located at a distance of about 14 km from it, is the landing site. If you are fond of paragliding then definitely visit this place.

The Paragliding World Cup was held in India for the first time in the year 2015 at Bir-Billing. Bir-Billing is equally famous for its paragliding experiences with the people of the country as well as with the foreigners.

Local food and restaurants of Palampur

Tourism in Palampur is slowly increasing and one can find many food options here. Pahari and Jain food is well available here.

There are several restaurants here serving North Indian, Chinese, and Continental cuisines. Apart from these, Palampur promotes the ingredients and taste of the local cuisine.

Some of the popular local dishes here include Sepu Vadi, Bhatura, Chana Madra, Trout Fish, Sweet Rice, Patande, Momos, Kaddu Ka Khatta, Chicken Anardana, and Noodles.

What is the best time to visit Palampur?

Palampur is situated amidst mountains and forests, where pleasant weather is experienced throughout the year. Here the temperature in summer can rise only up to 30 degrees.

While there is light rainfall in the monsoon, the temperature can drop to sub-zero levels during the winter.

So if you want to visit Palampur, the best time to visit is at the beginning of the summer season, between March and June.

Winters from September to early November are also a pleasant time to visit. Palampur receives snowfall in winters, but if you are looking for adventure then this is the right time to visit.

How To Reach Palampur

The nearest broad gauge railway station to Palampur is at Pathankot which is 120 km away from Palampur and the nearest narrow gauge railway station is at Maranda which is 5 km away. Buses and taxis are easily available between tourist places.

How to Reach by Flight

If you want to go to Palampur by air, then tell that its nearest airport is Gaggal Airport. Which is situated at a distance of 25 km from Palampur city.

Gaggal Airport is well-connected to most of the airports in the country. From the airport, you can take autorickshaws, buses, and taxis to reach Kangra. It will take you 1 hour to cover the distance from Gaggal to Palampur by road.

How to Reach by Train

Tourists who want to travel by train, let them know that the nearest railway station to Palampur is Pathankot Railway Station, which is 90 km away from Palampur. It would be best for you to hire a taxi or travel by bus to reach Palampur from Pathankot.

How to Reach by Road

Palampur is well connected to all the major cities of Himachal Pradesh. Direct buses ply from Dharamshala, Manali, Kangra, Chandigarh, and the capital city. 500-1000 rupees are charged for deluxe and semi-deluxe buses.

Palampur Google Map

