Phagwara man dies as shooting stones hit his vehicle on Chandigarh-Shimla highway near Dharampur

One person was killed and three others injured after shooting stones hit a Bolero Camper vehicle near Datiyar on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5, around 3:17 am on Monday.

The vehicle carrying a Punjab-based vernacular daily was bound for Shimla from Jalandhar.

According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Dev Raj (40), a resident of Phagwara, while those injured are Kuldeep Singh (40) from Garhshankar, Vandana Sondhi (43) and her son Bhavuk (23) from Jalandhar.

The front portion of the vehicle was damaged as heavy boulders rained down on it.

Solan SP Gaurav Singh said that a passersby informed the police about the incident in which a person died on the spot while others are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Parwanoo.

“Further investigation is under way,” he added.