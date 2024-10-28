Train service in lower Kangra not restored, locals protest

The residents and commuters held a protest demonstration on Sunday against the failure of the Railways to restore passenger train service on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge railway track in lower Kangra region from Nurpur road to Kangra railway stations.

The service had been suspended on July 9 in the wake of torrential rain that triggered landslide on the railway track at different locations.

Holding placards in support of their demand, the agitators held a protest demonstration under the banner of Nandpur Vikas Sangharsh Samiti (NVSS) near Nandpur railway station (near Nagrota Surian) in Kangra district.

The agitators raised slogans against the Railway Department. Sukhlal Godara, president of samiti, said the railway authorities had conducted successful trial with seven coaches from Nurpur road to Guler railway station last month and people were hopeful that trains would start plying on this track during Navratri but the Railways restored the train service partially in two phases between Kangra and Baijnath (Paprola) railway stations on September 26 and between Kangra and Jogindernagar railway stations from October 18.

He alleged that the slow pace of repair of railway track by removing debris on it at Ranital near Kangra was delaying restoration of train service between Nurpur road and Kangra railway stations.

The agitators submitted an ultimatum to the Railways demanding restoration of train service from Nurpur road to Kangra railway stations within one week otherwise they would block traffic and intensify their protest against the Railways. As per the notifications by Northern Railways, Ferozepur division, two pairs of trains have started operating between Kangra and Jogindernagar railway stations.