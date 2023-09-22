Cricket World Cup: HPCA members will handle the responsibility of welcoming and security of players

Committees will be formed by the State Cricket Association for successfully organizing five matches of the One Day Cricket World Cup to be held in October at the International Cricket Stadium, Dharamshala.

In the past, during IPL matches, about 10 committees were formed on behalf of HPCA. These include the welcome committee, housekeeping, security, catering, media, transportation, grounds, medical, broadcast, and accreditation committee.

All these committees will look after the arrangements and get the work done during the match. Five matches of the World Cup will be played in Dharamshala. The first match will be between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on October 7.

England-Bangladesh on 10th, South Africa-Netherlands on 17th, India-New Zealand on 22nd, and the final match will be played between Australia and New Zealand on the 28th October.

The process of teams reaching Dharamshala will start in the first week of October. HPCA Secretary Avneesh Parmar said that Dharamshala has got the opportunity to host five matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Committees of HPCA members will be appointed for the successful organization of all the matches. It is expected that by the end of this month-first week of September, these committees will be formed and responsibilities will be handed over to the members so that there is no problem during the matches.