Masjid row: Protest spreads to Sunni, Paonta and Kullu; markets shut

Despite all parties agreeing to work towards maintaining peace and harmony in the state in an all-party meeting held in Shimla on Friday, the protest against “illegal construction” of mosque and against the lathicharge on protesters has spread to other parts of the state as well. On Friday, the protesters held protests at Sunni in Shimla district, Kullu and Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district. Protesters took out rallies and raised religious slogans.

The protesters are also demanding proper police verification of migrants coming from other states for earning livelihood in Himachal Pradesh. Apart from the protest rallies, markets in several parts of the state remained shut to express their solidarity with the protesters.

In Shimla, however, the markets remained open as the Beopar Mandal had closed commercial establishments for three hours on Thursday.